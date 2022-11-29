Not Available

The young girl married off at an age where the notion of a marriage had not yet been comprehended, to the gradual onset of her disillusionment with her loveless existence, the natural escaping into a dream world of make belief, where Jahnabi and Lohit are never far from each other; to the final embracing of the truth that Lohit will remain the distant dream that he always was- these are the various milestones in the journey of Jahnabi. So you may ask- why this movie at this time, in such a context? The story of Jahnabi is not just the story of a particular woman or womankind as a whole. It is the story of humanity, and the river flows through it , in her reality and her dreams like life blood itself.