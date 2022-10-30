Jai Bhim Comrade

Not Available

Dalits, in the Indian caste system, belong to the lowest social sphere and therefore they always endure discrimination as well as the violation of their Human Rights. Also known as “the untouchable,” this group was vindicated by Bihmrao Ambedkar, a Dalit who earned doctorate degrees abroad and fought for the emancipation of his people. In 1997 a statue made for honoring him was desecrated, unleashing the rage of the Dalit community; but instead of getting support by the authorities, ten persons were murdered. This documentary took 14 years to be made and it captures the music and poetry of this people, showing a tradition against superstition and religious bigotry that has strived since the times of Buda.