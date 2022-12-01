J'ai des doutes

Not Available

François Morel-Raymond Devos, Raymond Devos-François Morel, and the loop has come full circle! Because the actor's new creation, Molière 2019, borrows from the illustrious artist the title of one of his famous sketches in which he questions the universe, the madness of existence, the incommunicability with his unequaled talent. Fascinated by this great clown with "a touch of madness capable of blocking the well-oiled mechanics of logic, reality, everyday life", François Morel immersed himself body and soul in his texts to invent a musical show in his homage . Devilishly cheerful! 100 ème représentation au Théâtre de Caen