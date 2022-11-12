Not Available

Bharath (Arjun), a police officer, is in love with a beautiful woman Priya (Ranjitha). Priya is also a lady police. A terrorist group attacks the state of Tamil Nadu and they kill the current Chief Minister (Kalyan Kumar), and Sriram (Devan), Bharath's brother. Bharath decides to go with some prisoners and his lover in the island where the terrorist group are hidden. This is a secrete and dangerous mission. Whether he will be able to prevent their attacks or will he become a victim himself forms the crux of the story.