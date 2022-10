Not Available

In a film, if there is anything that grates more than the fact that the lead actor can’t act to save his or her life, it is over-the-top, shameless in-film branding. Jai Jai Maharashtra Maza, directed by Gautam Joglekar, unfortunately has both these problems. So, despite a story that had reasonable potential, Jai Jai Maharashtra Maza is little more than a waste of one’s time