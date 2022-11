Not Available

Narasimha is a man on the run with his one-year-old son. He reaches Kumbakonam and stays at the house of the village temple's dharma karta's house. But while there, he bumps into Gowri who seems to dislike him for some reason, despite being his childhood friend. A death row inmate Rami Reddy also seems to hold a grudge against Narasimha. Who is Narasimha and what did he do to make so many enemies?