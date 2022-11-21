Not Available

Based in Kancheepuram, Surya/Arjun makes a living as a con-man on the North Zone, and is assisted by his girlfriend, Baby; while the South side is presided over by Pashupati. When a Kolkata-based contractor hires the latter to kill District Collector Jaianand/Kishan, Surya decides to defend him - this results in his finding out that Jaianand is his look-alike. Jaianand's terrified fiancée, Shanupriya, then hires Surya to not only protect but also impersonate Jaianand - a move that will drastically change everyone's lives - especially when Kishan refuses to let anyone take his place