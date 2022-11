Not Available

Bangkok-based con-man, Jai, steals cars, and cons residents. While flirting with a girl in a bar, faces-off with her brother and his friends, and a male, Veeru, comes to his assistance. Both become close and eventually inseparable friends. Their friendship ends abruptly after Veeru reveals his true identity and arrests Jai. Neither are aware that they have a common enemy in Tejpal - who is determined to do away with both of them once and for all.