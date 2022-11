Not Available

After his principled father is murdered for refusing to take a bribe in a land dispute, Vikraanta (Sanjay Dutt) looks to the police to arrest the killer. But when he doesn't get the justice he seeks, he takes matters into his own hands and becomes an outlaw. Meanwhile, the woman he loves has been sold to a brothel, and Vikraanta's new brother-in-law, a police officer, is out to collar him.