Flip is a jail warden who has to deal with an escaped convict. Working with his horse, who seems almost as intelligent as he is, it has some amazing moments. Look in the background for two goats playing horseshoes, using their wooden legs as the pegs- not quite politically correct today. It even includes a scene where the convict is hiding as a store dummy, a routine lifted from Buster Keaton, and later used by the Three Stooges, although not quite as "rubbery" as Flip does it.