2004

Determined to make a fresh start, a young man tries to break away from the ghetto in this satire of movies set in the 'hood. After his release from prison, Yusef (Shane Sharp) decides it's time to move away from bad influences and take his girlfriend (Antonette Terry) with him. But a party to celebrate his freedom turns into a nightmare for Yusef thanks to some drug dealers, low-down thieves, cops and a few other nasty surprises.