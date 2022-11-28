Jail Yatra

Not Available

Raju comes from a middle-class family, and lives with his mother. He meets with nurse Shobha, and both fall in love. The only problem is that Raju somehow or other always gets mixed up in problems, and ends up getting in trouble with the police. As a result, he ends up getting in jail very often. One day he really gets into trouble by antagonizing a notorious gangster, and has to run for his life. Due to his "trouble maker" character no one really believes him, and it is upto him to save himself from this problem, without ending up in prison again.