Jails, Hospitals & Hip-Hop is a cinematic tour de force that is unprecedented in film or hip-hop history. From the mind of Brooklyn actor, performance artist and hip-hop activist Danny Hoch, this film spins out the stories of ten lives shocked by global hip-hop, the prison system and life in general. Moving masterfully in and out of the characters while the camera cuts from film narrative to live performances, Danny blows your mind and makes you look at cultural power in a new way that is hysterically funny, tragically sad and uplifting all at once.