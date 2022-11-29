Jaisalmer - The golden city

Not Available

A trading post in the heart of the Thar desert in Rajasthan, the legendary city of Jaisalmer inspires architects to this day. The film wonders through the city made of yellow sandstone, to the melodies of Rajasthani folk music, it explores architectural masterpieces such as the fort, the royal palace and Patwon ki Haveli, a villa of rich merchants. While taking stock of the damaging impact of tourism and industrialization on the city and its people, it also analyses this ancient city’s sophisticated urban organization and its relevance for the modern world