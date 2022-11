Not Available

It is 1969. Wiesiek has long hair, pants with patches, colored shirt and necklace beads. It is important for him to demonstrate rebellion. 10 years later. Wiesiek lives in the Bieszczady Mountains and gathers around them people who, like him, are looking for their place on earth. They work together, eat together and build a house together. Creating a community with others has now become the most important for life in Wieśka. Now it is his way.