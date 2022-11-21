Jake and the Never Land Pirates: Jake vs Hook

Not Available

Five episodes from the children's animated series following treasure hunter Jake (voice of Colin Ford). Along with his friends, Izzy (Madison Pettis) and Cubby (Jonathan Morgan Heit), and his parrot, Skully (David Arquette), Jake attempts to outwit pirates Captain Hook (Corey Burton) and Mr. Smee (Jeff Bennett) who are also seeking treasure. The episodes are: 'Captain Hook's Parrot/Skybird Island Is Falling!', 'Jake and the Beanstalk/Little Red Riding Hook!', 'Sail Away Treasure/The Mystery of Mysterious Island!', 'Hook's Hookity-Hook!/Hooked Together!' and 'Cubby's Mixed-Up Map/Jake's Cool New Matey'.