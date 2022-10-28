Jake and the Never Land Pirates: Never Land Rescue

Not Available

The fate of Never Land hangs in the balance as magical treasures are myster'iously vanishing: Jake's sword, Izzy's pixie dust - even the directions on Cubby's map! To save the day, Jake goes on the foreverQuest" to restore power to the source of Never Land's magic, the legendary Forever Tree. Join him on a thrilling expedition inside and enchanted cave, under the sea, and all the way to the top of Mount Destiny! But Jake needs help from his trusty crew - and YOU - to succeed against all odds and outsmart Captain Hook.