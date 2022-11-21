Jake and the Never Land Pirates: Yo Ho, Mateys Away!

Not Available

Set sail for adventure just off the shores of Never Land. Join Jake, Izzy and Cubby, parrot pal Skully and their trusty ship, Bucky, as they go from muddy swamps to enchanted jungles, solving pirate problems and hunting for lost treasure. With the help of faithful Mr. Smee, Hook is always trying to snatch the kids’ treasure, and it’s going to take teamwork, wit and even pixiedust. Overflowing with 7 action-packed episodes filled with treasure, adventure, and fun pirate rock music, Jake And The Never Land Pirates is swashbuckling fun for everyone! Special Features: Yo Ho, You Ready to be a Never Land Pirate? Pirate-oke