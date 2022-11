Not Available

Hawaiian ukulele virtuoso Jake Shimabukuro provides an up-close and personal look at his process with this program that features performance footage, rehearsal clips and a glimpse of his pre-show routine during his 2004 Rainbow Tour. Songs include "Heartbeat," "Walking Down Rainhill," "Crosscurrent," "Blue Roses Falling," "Touch," "Tradewinds" and more. The Devil's Strings Quartet accompanies Shimabukuro on three songs.