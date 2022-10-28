1986

Jake Speed

  • Action
  • Comedy
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 29th, 1986

Studio

Force 10 Productions

Jake Speed (Wayne Crawford) is the lead character in some of the biggest page-turners of the 1940s. A chiseled, heroic action figure, Speed saves lives on paper, but when a young girl is kidnapped and her sister (Karen Kopins) begs the real-life Speed for help, he must find a way to be as gallant as the book hero whose creation he's inspired. Accompanied by the victim's sibling, Speed flies to Africa to see if he's up to the task.

Cast

Karen KopinsMargaret Winston
Dennis ChristopherDesmond Floyd
John HurtSyd
Leon AmesPop Winston
Carter ThorneMaurice
Tricia McAlpinMaurice

