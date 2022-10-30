Jake & The Never Land Pirates: Jake Saves Bucky

Not Available

Yo ho, let's go! Set sail with Jake and his crew on a full-length, high-speed adventure on the high seas. According to the Never Land Pirate Code, Jake and his crew must race Bucky against the Jolly Roger and the sneaky Captain Hook; and if Bucky loses, he'll belong to Hook forever! Of course, Hook uses every trick in the book and wins the race! But, Jake and his crew might have a way to get Bucky back. With the aid of Peter Pan, the young pirates embark on an adventure across Never Land that includes getting past a fire-breathing dragon! With your help, Jake's crew can save Bucky from the devious Captain Hook!