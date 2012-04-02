2012

Jake & the Never Land Pirates: Peter Pan Returns

  • Animation
  • Family

Release Date

April 2nd, 2012

Studio

Walt Disney Productions

Yay hey! The most famous Never Land hero of all time is back! Before you can say, "I Can Fly!" -- Peter Pan returns to lead Jake And The Never Land Pirates on their first-ever full-length adventure. During a game of "catch-me-if-you-can," Peter Pan's mischievous shadow slips away...and winds up in the clutches of that sneaky snook, Captain Hook! Now it's up to Jake, Izzy, Cubby -- and YOU -- to help Peter rescue his shadow. Then, enjoy more excitement with five Jake & the Never Land Pirates adventures. Awash with happy thoughts, swashbuckling action, new songs and never-ending fun, Peter Pan Returns proves good friends can do great things when they work together!

Cast

