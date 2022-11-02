Jakers! Fernie is a beetle

Not Available

Jakers´ adventure is about the eight-year-old pig Jakers and his friends Dannan the duck and bull Ferni who lives on a farm in Ireland. Each episode begins with Jakers, who today is the grandfather of three little pigs, tells fascinating stories from his childhood. Fernie is a beetle Jakers father tells him an old Irish legend about fairies who dress like beetles and inventory problems for anyone who bothers them. Soon Jakers and Dannan convinced that elves have transformed Ferni to a flying beetle after he accidentally slaps to death a beetle on his arm. good neighbors Inspired by a spooky radio show imagines Jakers and the other that the little boy who has recently moved in with his family in a small house on the neighboring site of Jakers, in reality it is an evil genius! Do you think they are right?