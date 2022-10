Not Available

This movie is set in the Karoo town of Loxton. A young mother and daughter and is shocked to discover that the local school will shortly be closing due to financial difficulty. The townsfolk need to raise half a million Rand. They decides to hold a music concert to raise the money, and sets about recruiting artists to help. However her reclusive neighbour whom she has had a tiff with turns out to have a few surprises ... which may or may not help her greatly...