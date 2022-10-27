Not Available

This routine romantic drama by Norwegian director Erik Lochen moves through its sequences as though in slow motion, ultimately detracting from the story since it progresses at a snail's pace. A combination of mental ruminations heard out loud and direct asides to the camera also are at odds with the thin tale of a husband's best friend trying all he can to betray his buddy by sleeping with his wife. Without the psychological depth to involve the protagonists in meaningful interactions, Jakten comes across like an abstract work expressed through one-dimensional characters.