Jakten På Bernhard

Director and cartoonist David Liljemark tries to make contact with Bernhard Redenstedt, a mysterious 82 year old widower, who has been putting up little hand-written notes all over the streets of Lund for many years. David is deeply fascinated by these strange notes, and gets more and more curious about the lonesome man who writes them. However, Bernhard himself isn't as easy to find as his notes ... At the same time as David is chasing him for an interview, Bernhard is threatened to be evicted by his municipal landlord. When the time comes, David turns out to be the only person who's there for Bernhard, and things take a new turn. An unusual documentary about an unusual friendship.