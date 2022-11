Not Available

Ravi (Jeetendra) overhears a beautiful woman, Namrita (Rekha), singing a sad song. He falls in love, and tries to pull her away from the abyss of suicide. As time goes by, he proposes and introduces her to his family, only to find out that she is already married to Rajesh. He leaves home destroyed, attempting to understand life after she completes suicide...only to run into her at an ashram, where she claims she is not the same person, but a look-alike.