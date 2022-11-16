Not Available

Mohan, an art teacher in a city college meets Sadanandan, an ordinary villager, and learning of his aptitude for drawing, teaches him the nuances of modern methods of painting. Mohan buys the paintings of Sadanandan, which, more proficient than that of an amateur, were nevertheless beyond the expectations of Mohan. But, Sadanandan was totally unaware of the philistine attitude of Mohan who uses him for his own benefit. Jalachhayam describes how Sadanandan survives the moment he knows, Mohan, a godfather-like figure to Sadanandan, was cheating him.