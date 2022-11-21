Not Available

Movies Lenteng starling is a Malay film published in Malaysia in 1961. The film starling Lenteng published in the form of black and white film without color. It was published by Ho Ah Loke Loke Wan Tho and through reputable publishing Cathay-Keris Film Productions. Movies Starling Lenteng also loaded some Malay songs that are considered classics like starling song Lenteng submitted by Rosiah Chik and song Mak Host. This filim starring together Latifah Omar Latiff Yusof as heroin and directed by Salleh Ghani. Tengku Puteri is a King's daughter that pass away. The queen want her to marry Panglima Rambai but she didn't like him as he is a cruel and mishievous man. At the same time a prince that is a guest to the place also admire her but her heart is for Jalak Lenteng. Who is Jalak Lenteng?