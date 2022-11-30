Not Available

Three locations: Jerusalem, the West Bank and Haifa. Three characters: Baraá, Rima and Tasneem. Three girls between the ages of 13 and 17 speak to us, through their daily lives, of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict with knowledge, coherence and clarity capable of making any spectator reflect. Living no more than 100 km apart, but separated by walls and checkpoints that make it difficult for them to meet, the path they take to get to know each other appears in the documentary as a metaphorical tool to show the resistance of the Palestinian population. Through the observation of daily life and the concerns of the protagonists, we verify that, although they are very different from each other, they are united by a common desire for peace and for the end of the occupation.