Jalbin Machhli Nrityabin Bijli

Foreign, India, Hindi Language, Foreign Regions, Foreign Languages - To fulfill her dead mother's dream, young dancer Alaknanda (Sandhya) risks the social disapproval heaped upon women who become professional dancers by entering an exclusive dance academy run by handsome, rich art patron Prince Kailash. Soon Alaknanda falls for her teacher -- even though he's already engaged to be married. To add to her troubles, Alaknanda suffers a serious injury during a dance performance and now may never walk again.