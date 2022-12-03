Jallikkattu

Not Available

The story begins with Arjun being arrest for multiples crimes. In the past, Arjun was an happy-go-lucky young man. His brother , a factory's union leader, clashed with his superiors for bonus. In the meantime, Arjun fell in love with Radha. To help the labourer, Arjun cheated the factory's owners as a fake income tax officer, he managed to take all their black money and he gave it to the labourers. Later, Arjun's brother, sister-in-law and his niece was killed. In angry, he tried to kill the culprit and failed. Siva Prasad , r, advised him to surrender but, as an innocent, he refused. However, Siva Prasad arrested him by surprise. Arjun was tortured and his head was shaved. Therefore, a bald Arjun comes at the court. Despite everything was against Arjun, the judge Ram Prakash feels that he is innocent. So Ram Prakash sentences that Arjun will be under house arrest in his isolated island.