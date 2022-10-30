Not Available

Pierre (Christian Vadim) is a womanizing photographer, with a slight mean streak. For whatever reason, Camille (Lio), an artist in her own right, finds him entrancing and easily succumbs to his devious efforts to get her into bed. Soon she is trying to hold him to her with her oh-so submissive love, and he is playing some games with her head by pretending (usually) to have been playing around with others. Eventually, he encounters another woman who is not so sticky and tells her to buzz off. When they meet some time later, it becomes clear that the relationship meant different things to each of them.