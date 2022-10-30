Not Available

Jalsa

  • Action
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Geetha Arts

Sanjay (Pawan Kalyan) falls in love with Indu (Kamalini Mukherjee). Her father Rammohan Reddy (Prakash Raj) doesnt approve of it & she is married to someone else. Later, Bhagyamathi (Ileana) falls for him & he goes to meet her father who turns out to be Rammohan Reddy. Somewhere in between Sanjays life as a naxal is depicted.

Cast

Ileana D'CruzBhagyamathi
BrahmanandamHead Constable Pranav
Prakash RajRammohan Reddy (Indu & Bhagyamati's father)
Kamalinee Mukherjee
AliAbhi
Tanikella Bharani

View Full Cast >

Images