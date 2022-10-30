Sanjay (Pawan Kalyan) falls in love with Indu (Kamalini Mukherjee). Her father Rammohan Reddy (Prakash Raj) doesnt approve of it & she is married to someone else. Later, Bhagyamathi (Ileana) falls for him & he goes to meet her father who turns out to be Rammohan Reddy. Somewhere in between Sanjays life as a naxal is depicted.
|Ileana D'Cruz
|Bhagyamathi
|Brahmanandam
|Head Constable Pranav
|Prakash Raj
|Rammohan Reddy (Indu & Bhagyamati's father)
|Kamalinee Mukherjee
|Ali
|Abhi
|Tanikella Bharani
