Kapil's younger brother, Buntu, dies as a result of a drug overdose. Kapil vows to put an end to drugs and drug-dealers, by joining the police. He soon attains the title of C.I.D. Inspector. He lives in Bombay with his mom. One day his friend from Goa, Albert Pinto is killed in front of him. He vows to avenge his death, but the local police will not permit to do so, and they assign this incident to another inspector. Frustrated, Kapil decides to travel to Goa.