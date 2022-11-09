Not Available

They were television sports stars of the '60s and '70s, a bigger draw than major league baseball. And then, virtually overnight, they disappeared. Now, one man has brought them all back to reclaim their lost glory! Shot over seven years (1998-2004), JAM follows the saga of the America Roller Derby League, a group of fading Roller Derby stars who, despite the fact that they are in their 50s and 60s, are determined to make the sport a national sensation once again. At the center of it all is Tim Patten, the league's founder and impresario. Diagnosed HIV positive in 1983, Tim believes his passion for Roller Derby is what keeps him alive. Against all odds he pours thousands of dollars into different schemes, ranging from starting an Internet TV show to hiring models, in an effort to bring in crowds. At the same time, he cares for his partner, David, dying of full blown AIDS. Equal parts hilarious and heartbreaking, JAM takes you into the skater's world on and off the track.