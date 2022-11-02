Not Available

The first documentary of the Jam Band music scene. Four bands - The Disco Biscuits, Particle, Umphrey's McGee & Keller Williams came together in Amsterdam at the legendary Melkweg in March of 2005 for the first annual Jam in the Dam festival. Combined with interviews with the bands, fans and informative vignettes on the city of Amsterdam, this live concert DVD features almost 3 1/2 hours of music (between 35 and 50 minutes of music for each band) and is unique in its design. Interactive menus make the navigation of the DVD a breeze, and the high powered music and energy of the performers and performances make this DVD a must have!