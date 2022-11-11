Jamai Elo Ghare

Not Available

Dibyakanti got his daughter Tapasya married with great pomp. After marriage too, there was happiness in Dibya Babu’s heart. He had done his duty, and now he decided to take a break from his office work so that he can enjoy his freedom at the comfort of his home with a clear conscience and a good bank balance in the offing. He was excited about his planning of reading books, enjoying morning sunshine, listening music, eating homemade Bengali mouthwatering food and relaxing on his rocking chair.