Jamaica Me S'wet

Warm-up with the dance hall queen, Patra, and her hit single, Worker Man. Increase your heart rate and your energy level on the beautiful beaches of Jamaica to a new collection of top reggae songs. Burn fat and enjoy total cardiovascular and muscle fitness! Learn new moves including the Butterfly, Rake, Fly-Away and the Square! Exercise the safe way with this low-impact workout choreographed by certified specialist Michelle Lemay! Forget traditional aerobics! Get toned to the tune of hot reggae hits! Jamacia yourself look and feel better immediately mon!