Jamboo is 1980 Tamil film, directed and produced by M. Karnan. The film story was written by Maa. Ra and the dialogue was written by A. Gurusamy. The film screenplay was written by M. Karnan. Music was by Shankar - Ganesh. The film stars Jaishankar, Major Sundararajan, S. A. Ashokan Manorama and Jayamala.