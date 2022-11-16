Jambuk Api

Not Available

Ujung (playing each other with a whip) is a tradition in a village in East Java. But, the whip became a terror tool for Suro to control the village. Because his father left him, who died in the final fight, Kasan was advised by his mother to be a farmer. Kasan's effort to fertilize the land was considered a challenge by Suro, because Kasan succeeded in convincing other villagers. They even managed to make a waterwheel to drain water on their barren land. Another problem arises, Marni who loves and is loved by Kasan, disapproved of her father, Suro. Marni is set up with Karnen, Suro's subordinate. After being tortured by Karnen, Kasan learned to play the tip. What made Suro furious was Marni's departure to Kasan's house, but apparently was kidnapped by another warrior. After her release, Marni did not want to go home. So Kasan challenged the Suro duel, and won by Kasan. Suro is persuaded by Marni to surrender, so that he does not die. Then the whole village became peaceful and farmed.