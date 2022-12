Not Available

James Acaster follows up his wildly successful quadrilogy of Netflix stand-up specials entitled Repertoire with a two hour event that trades in hypotheticals for uncomfortable truths. On December 17th 2019, his 2019 tour show COLD LASAGNE HATE MYSELF 1999 was filmed at EartH in Hackney. It was a show about the best year of his life (1999) and the worst year of his life (2017). He wore a very nifty jacket for it and looked extremely cool.