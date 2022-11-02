James Batman

Not Available

An evil syndicate is set to conquer the world, and the mission is to stop them from fulfilling their viscious plans. The consequences of their failure may mean the destruction of all dissenting countries who stand in their way. All countries must bow to their power before the deadline of five days expires. The solution is sending in their best operatives; James Hika, and the dynamic duo of Batman and Robin. They are first detested with working with each other, but for the safety of the world, they join forces. Through thick and thin, they survive the syndicate's plan to dispose of them. They get closer to stopping the syndicate plan, but there is a traitor in their midst. Will this deter them from achieving their goal?