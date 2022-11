Not Available

Two music legends, James Brown and B.B. King, join forces for one unforgettable evening of blended soul and blues, igniting the stage with a set of nearly 20 songs including "Let the Good Times Roll," "Payback" and "The Thrill Is Gone." Also featured are their inimitable versions of the crowd-pleasers "It's a Man's Man's World," "Prisoner of Love," "Gonna Have a Funky Good Time" and "Guess Who."