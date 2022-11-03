James Brown Live at Chastain Park

Not Available

The hardest working man in show business is back--and some say better than ever--in this live concert filmed in 1985 at Georgia's famed Chastain Park. Performances include 1. Give It Up Or Turn It Loose 2. It's Too Funky In Here 3. Try Me 4. Get On The Good Foot 5. Prisoner Of Love 6. Get Up Offa That Thing 7. Georgia On My Mind 8. It's A Man's Man's Man's World 9. Cold Sweat 10. I Can't Stand Myself 11. Papa's Got A Brand New Bag 12. I Got You (I Feel Good) 13. Please, Please, Please 14. Jam