James Brown Live From The House Of Blues

The hardest working man in show business brings down the House of Blues with a live concert event in Las Vegas. Recorded with high definition equipment, James Brown's influential music, uninhibited style and energetic stage presence are captured like never before. Generations of fans rejoice as the undisputed "Godfather of Soul" takes his diverse audience on a journey through five decades of chart-topping hits. Also includes an interview with Brown. Songs: Get Up Offa That Thing, Gonna Have a Funky Good Time, Living in America, Popcorn, Soul Power, Soul Man, I Got the Feeling, Hot Pants, Try Me, Prisoner of Love, Georgia on My Mind, If I Ruled the World, Why Don't You Do It Right, Papa's Got a Brand New Bag, Funk on a Roll, I Feel Good, Payback, Papa Don't Take No Mess, Please Please Please, Sex Machine.