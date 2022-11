Not Available

The "Godfather of Soul" changed the face of music with his impassioned vocals and fiery intensity. This A&E biography looks back at James Brown's life and career. Growing up poor in the South, Brown had a few scrapes with the law before finding gospel. Gospel led to soul, and Brown became a legend with the hits "Papa's Got a Brand New Bag" and "I Got You (I Feel Good)," securing his status as the "Hardest Working Man in Show Business."