Author. Scientist. Religious scholar. Innovator. His commitment to the Gospel and his bold ability to think outside the box cemented James E. Talmage's place in LDS history. Discover Talmage's beginnings in England and Provo, Utah, his journey to the eastern States to further his scientific education, his command as a religious scholar, and ultimately his service as an apostle of the Lord. James E. Talmage: The Story Behind Jesus the Christ examines the backstory and the lasting legacy of Talmage's most popular book and crowning achievement, Jesus the Christ.