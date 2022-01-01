James: Getting Away with It: Live

Not Available

Getting Away With It... Live is the thirteenth release and the third live album from the Manchester Indie group James. It was recorded at the Manchester gig of their 2001 winter tour, which was dubbed as James' final tour until their reunion in 2007, at the Manchester Evening News Arena on 7 December 2001. A DVD of the show was also released that also featured band interviews and promotional videos. Former members Larry Gott (guitar) and Andy Diagram (trumpet) made guest appearances during the show.