Not Available

Stephen Dedalus (Bosco Hogan) is an intense, young man growing up in Ireland in the early part of the 20th century. Dedalus's quest for knowledge and understanding and his family's own decline lead him to startling revelations about the tyranny of family, religion and state. Feeling unwelcome in his own country, he must now choose between acceptance and exile in this coming-of-age drama based on James Joyce's novel.